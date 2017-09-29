P6.2-M shabu seized from six drug suspects in Consolacion

A TOTAL of P6.2 million worth of shabu was seized from six drug personalities in Consolacion town on Thursday evening.

After three weeks of surveillance, Consolacion police conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Jugan past 7 PM.

The operation resulted to the arrest of Dante Pilapil, Christopher Cabahug, Chris Jhon Cabahug, Kayze Ryan Onicenes, Nicanor Jimenez and Oliver Tubilan.

According to police report, 46-year old Pilapil tried to elude arrest after sensing he was dealing drugs with a poseur buyer.

During the chase, police found the other five suspects allegedly sniffing shabu inside a house.

The six suspects yielded 533 grams of shabu estimated to have a street value of P6.2 million.

One suspect was also caught with a .38 caliber revolver loaded with three live ammunition.

All six suspects are now detained in Consolacion jail.