2 missing, 6 rescued after footbridge collapses in Guadalupe

CEBU CITY–Two persons, including a 9-year-old boy, went missing after they were swept by strong river current after a foot bridge collapsed in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City around 10 a.m. on Friday.

A search and rescue operation was being conducted by the personnel of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) to locate 26-year-old Arturo Cabradilla and the boy identified as Juros Taran.

Six other persons also fell down the river but were immediately rescued by some residents and the CCDRRMO team, said Senior Insp. Henry Orbiso, chief of the Guadalupe Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were brought to the hospital for medical attention.

They were identified as Nestor Taran, Renny Remorosa, Regie Remorosa, Benjamin Singson , Jun Niño Taran, 15; and John Taran, 7.

Based on reports, Orbiso said the eight persons were standing on a foot bridge that was made of coconut wood while trying to catch a snake on the river.

Shortly after they caught the snake, the wooden foot bridge collapsed.

Barangay Guadalupe Captain Michael Gacasan, in a separate interview, was hopeful that the two would be saved.

“I have sent a team to help in the search and rescue operations. We’re hoping we can find them alive,” he said.