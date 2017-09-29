Oplan Alis Kuto in Guadalupe school disrupted by flood

ABOUT a hundred students of Guadalupe Elementary School were stranded by flood at the school’s mini cultural center on Friday morning.

The students were supposed to join the annual nationwide Oplan Alis Kuto in Cebu.

However, the program was disrupted when flood waters entered the mini cultural center after a heavy downpour that started past 10 AM.

Oplan Alis Kuto is a caravan initiated by the Lamoiyan Corporation’s Licealiz Head Lice Treatment Shampoo.

The program is aimed to raise awareness about lice infestation issues through holding shampooing programs and lectures in schools across the country. It has recorded 10,000 participants last year.

The program in Guadalupe Elementary School will be reschedule on another day, according to the organizers.