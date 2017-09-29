Enjoy themed dinners at Radisson Blu’s Feria

Radisson Blu Cebu pleases palates with a wide array of international flavors, as the deluxe hotel introduces themed dinners at Feria.

The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant invites guests to feast on succulent flavors fresh from the ocean with Seafest Mondays, or indulge in vibrant dishes from South America on Latino Tuesdays.

Diners are treated to skewered specials and the restaurant’s juicy, slow-roasted beef chuck with peppercorn rub and Tuburan coffee on Kebab and Beer Wednesdays.

Fall-off-the-bone smoked beef ribs with homemade and regional barbecue sauces take center stage on Smokey Rib Thursdays, while Surf & Turf Fridays give way to fish and pork delicacies, all tastily complemented with a special US Beef Prime Rib carving.

Weekends at Feria are sure to pique appetites with buffet spreads of savory Asian fare, and mouthwatering cultural favorites on Filipino Fiesta Sundays.

Feria’s themed dinners are available from P980 to P1,650 net per person on weekdays, and at P1,450 net per person on Sundays.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (63 32) 402 9900 or email reservations.cebu@radisson.com.