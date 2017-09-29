Search for article

Painit sa Kabilin at Golden Prince Hotel

SHARES:

01:44 PM September 29th, 2017

Recommended
By: Janna Lim, September 29th, 2017 01:44 PM

Golden Prince Hotel and Suites VP for Corporate Communications Aaron Que (left) and Ms. Louella Alix [CDN Photo | Junjie Mendoza]

WITH food establishments offering foreign cuisine sprouting everywhere, it’s still different to eat food which tastes just like home.

Golden Prince Hotel and Suites, together with Louella Alix, proudly launched the well-anticipated native snack buffet – Painit sa Kabilin.

How great is it that in the middle of the Cebu City, a place serves these heirloom recipes in a buffet of Cebuano delicacies.

One can warm the tummy (painit) through Cebuano all-time favorite treats such as palabok, binangkal, empanada, maja blanca, siakoy, puto maya with mangga paired with the classic sikwate and much more.

It aims to inspire everyone to gather, converse and catch up with families and friends despite their busy lifestyle through eating familiar food, and old dishes we have all grown up with.

Painit sa Kabilin is available daily from 2 PM – 6 PM at The Heritage Lounge, Golden Prince Hotel and Suites Tower 1.

[CDN Photo | Junjie Mendoza]

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.