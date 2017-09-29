Painit sa Kabilin at Golden Prince Hotel

WITH food establishments offering foreign cuisine sprouting everywhere, it’s still different to eat food which tastes just like home.

Golden Prince Hotel and Suites, together with Louella Alix, proudly launched the well-anticipated native snack buffet – Painit sa Kabilin.

How great is it that in the middle of the Cebu City, a place serves these heirloom recipes in a buffet of Cebuano delicacies.

ADVERTISEMENT

One can warm the tummy (painit) through Cebuano all-time favorite treats such as palabok, binangkal, empanada, maja blanca, siakoy, puto maya with mangga paired with the classic sikwate and much more.

It aims to inspire everyone to gather, converse and catch up with families and friends despite their busy lifestyle through eating familiar food, and old dishes we have all grown up with.

Painit sa Kabilin is available daily from 2 PM – 6 PM at The Heritage Lounge, Golden Prince Hotel and Suites Tower 1.