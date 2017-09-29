2 found while another person still missing after footbridge in Guadalupe collapses

The bodies of two people, including a 7-year old child, have been found after they were swept by the strong river current when a footbridge collapsed in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The body of 7-year old Carlo Taran was found 15 meters from the footbridge as confirmed by Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council head Nagiel Bañacia on Friday afternoon.

Another victim, 26-year old Arthuro Cabradella, was found at the river bank in Barangay Labangon while 11-year-old Juros Taran is still missing.

Six other people were rescued after the footbridge collapsed past 10 AM.

The victims were reportedly trying to catch a snake from the river before the incident.