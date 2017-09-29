LTFRB-7 to Uber and Grab: Don’t deliver packages only

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) regional director Ahmed Cuizon has issued a warning to Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) operators: Do not engage in package delivery.

Cuizon issued the statement following reports that TNVS Grab and Uber were now being used in Metro Manila by drug syndicates to transport contraband as a way to avoid detection by government authorities.

“That is not the normal condition of their business. TNVS opened to accommodate more passengers not cargo,” Cuizon said in an interview with radio DYHP.

Cuizon planned to coordinate with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to prevent the same situation from happening in the region.

“Kung bagahe lang ipadala, dili pasahero, ni-engage na siya og truck for hire (If only packages will be delivered, not passengers, then they are already engaged in truck for hire),” he said.

Cuizon urged Grab and Uber drivers to enroll in LTFRB’s Drivers Academy program to familiarize themselves with the dos and don’ts of the business as the program now includes TNVS operations.