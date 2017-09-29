Board defers pay hike petition

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) has deferred a wage adjustment petition filed by four labor organizations in Cebu.

RTWPB-7 labor sector representative Jose Tomongha said that in a meeting last Thursday, the wage board decided that it needed more time to study the P145 wage hike petition filed by Cebu Labor Coalition, Lonbisco Employees Organization, Metaphil Workers Union, and Unionbank Employees Association.

The group said that the rising cost of fuel and other commodities and the impending hike in transport fares should be enough “supervening conditions” required by the wage board to be able to entertain the petition.

Based on labor policy, the region can only implement a wage increase once a year, unless supervening conditions arise.

Last March 10, the wage board already approved a P13 wage increase per day under Wage Order No. 20. Currently, the region’s daily minimum wage is P366.

The board scheduled their next meeting in October 12, which will have representatives from the Department of Energy (DOE) and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to help shed light on the region’s current conditions.