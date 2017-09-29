Police to probe reasons behind suicide of teenager

POLICE investigators want to know the reason behind the suicide of a Grade 12 student who jumped to her death from the bathroom window located on the seventh floor of the Asian College of Technology (ACT) building.

Chief Insp. Jacinto Mandal, commander of the Carbon Police Station V of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they will dig deeper into the incident to determine if the student’s family or the school have to answer for her death.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the moment, they will leave the family members to grieve for their loss.

Mandal said they will also see whether the school had lapses when the teenager committed suicide. He said what happened was a case of suicide, probably triggered by a family problem, which they want to find out.

The police station chief also said the victim’s boyfriend may not have anything to do with why she committed suicide.

PO3 Winston Ybañez of CCPO Homicide section said have talked to some of the classmates of the victim, who told them that earlier that day, the victim had tried to jump off from the eighth floor but was stopped by a teacher who brought her to the guidance councilor.

Meanwhile, Msgr. Joseph Tan, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cebu said that while individuals can seel spiritual guidance from the church as a means to cope with their problems, he also urged them to consult with professionals like psychiatrists especially if the issues involve mental health.

“We encourage them to be part of (Christ-centered) programs and activities to help them cope with and solve issues surrounding their mental health on a spiritual level, but this is not enough. I also advise them to seek professional help too,” Tan said.

“Particularly among the young adults, because they are the ones more likely exposed to dangers on mental health. If they feel like they need someone to talk to and open up to, do not hesistate to go to a psychologist or a guidance councilor,” he added.