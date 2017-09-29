Man admits to killing Talisay lover

LEO Zafra, 71, admitted to having killed his girlfriend, May Albasin, 33, while they argued inside his vehicle that was parked on Talisay City’s side of the South Coastal Road (SCR) early morning on Tuesday.

Zafra, who was brought back to Cebu Friday dawn from Zamboanga del Norte where he was arrested, said he shot Albasin with his .38 caliber revolver three times, hitting her on the abdomen, leg and arm after she allegedly admitted to having affairs with other men while they were in a relationship.

“Dili to unang higayon nga nasakpan nako siya pero gi-usab man gihapon,” Zafra said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Zafra said he did not intend to kill Albasin but ended up shooting her while they argued.

Supt. Jason Villamater, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said they would be filing murder charge against Zafra today.

Zafra remained in detention as of Friday night.

Earlier in the day, he was brought to the Talisay City District Hospital for medical a check up after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

Zafra admitted to the police that he took 10 tablets of valium, a drug that is prescribed to those experiencing anxiety, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and for the management of alcohol withdrawal, before he was escorted back to Cebu.