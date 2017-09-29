Green spaces and Metro Cebu

As the property boom starting from the last decade continues to transform Metro Cebu’s landscape into several areas with several high rises and sprawling subdivisions, there is a clamor among urban planning advocates and tourism stakeholders for the local government units in Metro Cebu to implement real urban planning practices such as having green spaces in these areas.

Gordon Alan Joseph, executive committee chairman of the Mega Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB), said open spaces are important for storm water absorption which helps alleviate flooding.

Most importantly, Joseph added, it gives residents respite and recreation in a greener environment amid a concrete urban and asphalt jungle.

Thus, green space must be a key consideration in urban planning should the health of a city and its people both be considered important.

Parks and cities

Healthy Parks Healthy People (HPHP), a global movement that recognizes the fundamental connections between human health and environmental health, said the most “liveable” cities — and some of the most famous ones — are as known for their open spaces as they are for their culture.

Among these are Hyde Park in London, Central Park in New York, the Bukit Timah Nature Preserve in Singapore, and Phoenix Park in Dublin, all of which are attractions in their own right for residents and visitors alike.

There are three major parks in Cebu City which included Plaza Independencia, which is under the care of the Cebu City Parks and Playgrounds Commission (CCPPC); and minor parks which include Heritage Park and Osmeña Shrine.

Despite these developments, there is still a need to have more of these open spaces in Metro Cebu and for Joseph, this can be addressed by implementing a real urban planning in the country especially in Metro Cebu.

Expert urban planning

Joseph, however, said there is a “real lack of expert urban planning in Cebu and in the Philippines.”

“And where there are plans and expertise, it unfortunately is difficult for LGUs (local government units) to actually move to implement these plans, for many, many reasons including lack of political will and in many cases, the lack of authority from the central offices or government agencies,” he said.

Thankfully, he said, there are visionaries in the LGUs as well as government and private sectors who participate in the MCDCB, but obstacles to the rapid implementation of sound urban planning are “real and oftentimes frustrating.”

MCDCB is the implementing arm of the Mega Cebu platform, a consortium of private sector and government stakeholders created in 2011 that envisions sustained urban growth in Metro Cebu up to 2050.

Joseph said Cebu has dropped significantly in livability ratings over the years, presenting a “red flag” that should be taken seriously.

Balance

A sustainable city balances the commercial needs of the area with the need for good living conditions for people who work and commute to these commercial areas. These include:

· Efficient transport connectivity, the availability of transport options including options for pedestrians and cyclists

· Clean transportation options

· Public facilities such as restrooms and green open spaces

· Urban planning that takes into consideration the transport and residential needs of commuters and residents

· Cleanliness

· Waste and water management

· Availability of housing and health services

· Peace and order

· Strict anti-air, noise, water pollution standards

Renowned architect and urban planner Felino “Jun” Palafox Jr., in a report titled “Architecture and Urban Planning Toward Healthy Communities,” emphasized the importance of open and green spaces.

Palafox pointed out that the building-to-open space ratio should be 60:40 with the remaining 40 percent of the site to be used for pedestrian walkways, utilities, and infrastructure, as well as Green Open Spaces.

Palafox cited mostly health benefits of open and green spaces, including positive impact on exercising.

“You exercise longer if you like the view. Even if you don’t exercise, an open, green space still makes you healthier. Exercising in green, open spaces fends off depression,” he said.

He pointed out that adequate space also leads to greater productivity since workers tend to gossip more in a cramped workplace. Crowding also deprives one of shuteye, he added.

Lastly, he said that because of increased productivity in a spacious workplace, one can earn more money.

Tourism and parks

Edilberto Mendoza, past president of the Cebu Association of Tour Operations Specialists (Catos), has also seen the importance of parks and opens spaces, especially in the tourism industry.

Mendoza said parks and open spaces form part of urban planning and should never be left out in tourism development.

“They provide an avenue for locals and visitors to breathe and relax from the stressful city life,” he said.

Mendoza said these places provide a “fresher” atmosphere because of trees and vegetation present there, which also helps reduce air pollution.