A DRUG suspect was arrested at Ingles V. Rama St., Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City at 10 pm Friday, Sept. 29. Senior Insp. Henry Orbiso, Guadalupe police precinct chief, identified the 37-year-old suspect Irefred Caballero. Police seized 235 grams of shabu worth P2.7 million. The suspect is detained at the Guadalupe police precinct. ADVERTISEMENT

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards.