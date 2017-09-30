Farmer hacked in Balamban

AN elderly farmer landed in a hospital after a heated confrontation with a drunken man at Sitio Proper Barangay Cantuod in Balamban town, Cebu.

Chief Insp. Janette Rafter, Balamban police chief, identified the 68-year-old victim as Rogelio Mamac, a resident of Sitio Malbar, Barangay Baliwagan in Balamban while the 57-year-old suspect identified as Narciso Ono surrendered to police after the incident.

Rafter said Mamac accused Ono of stealing his bike at his home and the two men argued before Ono took out his bolo and hacked Mamac with it.