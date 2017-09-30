IT’S USC VS UV IN S’FINALS

Games today (Cebu Coliseum)

1 p.m. – All Star Game (High School)

2:30 p.m. – Side Events

4 p.m. – All Star Game (College)

The University of Cebu Webmasters secured the third seed with a thrilling, 69-59 win over the University of San Carlos Warriors in the 17th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Cebu Coliseum.

Both teams ended the elimination round with similar 7-5 win-loss records but UC ended up with the higher seed by virtue of their higher point difference over USC. The Warriors had defeated the Webmasters, 67-62, in their first round encounter.

UC appeared headed to the easy win as they led, 62-41, behind a sizzling 11-2 start to the final canto, led by the scoring of Jayvee Dela Cruz, Justine Dacalos and Cameroonian powerhouse Frederick Elombi.

But USC did not just lie down and trimmed the deficit to just five, 59-64, behind a searing rally led by Froilan Mangubat and Kent Cabanog with just 36 seconds to go. But that proved to be USC’s final hurrah as Dacalos, Keiya Kishimoto and Elombi stopped them dead on their tracks with five straight free-throws.

Elombi finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds and three steals while Dacalos had 11 markers, five boards, five assists and three steals. UC will thus have to face the second-seeded University of San Jose-Recoletos in the semifinals this Tuesday. The Jaguars will have a twice-to-beat advantage.

USC on the other hand, will contend with the reigning champions University of the Visayas on Thursday, needing to win twice to move on to the finals.

In other matches, USJ-R topped the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers, 107-94, while UV annihilated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats, 101-70.

Six players scored in double-figures for the Jaguars, which finished this round with a 9-3 win-loss card, good enough for the second seed heading to the semifinals next week.

Tricky Peromingan led the way with an all-around showing of 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Big man Albert Catiloc also shone with 19 points, seven boards and five assists.

MVP contender Jaybie Mantilla continued his bid for the prestigious individual award with 17 points and six boards to go with four assists and five steals. Braulio Compra added 13 while Nelvin Navarra and Victor Nunez tallied 10 points each.

Meanwhile, Monic Soliva was at the point of attack for the Green Lancers, scoring 20 points in a game that got comical near the end when UV trotted out separate quintets composed of all big men, and all guards. The win was UV’s 11th in a row as they finished with an 11-1 card.