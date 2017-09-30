Cops seize P2.7M low-grade shabu

About P2.7 million worth of low-grade shabu was seized by the Guadalupe police in a drug bust at Englis V. Rama Street, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City at 10 p.m. last Friday.

Senior Insp. Henry Orbiso of the Guadalupe police said the 37-year-old suspect identified as Irefred Caballero, a resident of the area, had been placed under surveillance for over a month.

Five large packs and one medium-sized pack of low-grade brown shabu weighing 235 grams were seized from Caballero, who declined to be interviewed by reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orbiso said while the ingredients used were the same as in white crystalline shabu, brown shabu had not been processed finely.

He said the shabu is still sold at the same price due to the low supply of regular shabu.

Chief Insp. Christopher Navida, chief of the Cebu City police’s intelligence branch, said last Friday’s operation marked the second time they seized low-grade brown shabu.

The first was in a motel in Barangay Labangon which was worth P15.1 million. Navida said that was the first time they saw low-grade shabu being sold in Cebu City.

In Naga City, police arrested a high-value drug target in a drug bust at Barangay Bairan also last Friday evening.

PO3 Jake Semilla of the Naga City police said the 33-year-old suspect identified as Mario Segovia Jr., a resident of Barangay Cabungahan, Naga City, also worked as a hitman of another drug pusher in Naga City.

Recovered from Segovia’s possession were several packs of shabu and a loaded revolver.

In Talisay City, police seized P18,000 worth of shabu from a suspected pusher at his home in Barangay Proper Tangke yesterday morning.

The 52-year-old suspect named Ramil Nacario is a newly identified drug pusher in the area, said Supt. Jason Villamater, Talisay City police chief.