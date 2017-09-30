Expect more rain in Cebu today — Pagasa

CEBU skies are expected to remain cloudy today, bringing light to moderate rain, with occasional heavy rain that can happen due to thunderstorms, according to the state weather bureau.

The rainy weather was influenced by a low pressure area that loomed over Luzon yesterday, said Al Quiblat, head of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) station on Mactan Island, on Saturday.

There were two LPAs that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last Friday. But one, which was spotted in Eastern Visayas, exited from PAR also on Friday. The other LPA was spotted 50 kilometers south of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, on Saturday, Pagasa said.

Quiblat explained that the frontal system or the intrusion of cold air that was spotted at the northern part of the Pacific Ocean has weakened the LPAs. Still, they would continue to bring rain across many areas in the country, including Cebu.

From 313.2 millimeters of rain volume last Friday, the rain volume in Cebu recorded by Pagasa-Mactan as of 8 a.m. last Saturday has increased to 356 mm, which was more than the projected average rainfall volume of only 170 mm for September, Quiblat said.

Quiblat warned that for the month of October, the rain volume in Cebu is expected to be above normal as well.

For the next few days, however, Quiblat said Cebu could expect improved weather conditions.

“Monday, Tuesday, (and) Wednesday, (the weather is expected to be) partly cloudy to cloudy. Isolated rainshowers (is to be expected as well),” he said.