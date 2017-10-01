CHALLENGE FOR BROADCASTERS

THE celebration of the broadcasters’ month has ended on September 30, but the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) – Cebu Chapter ceaselessly reminds its members to always stand up for the truth.

In a culminating ceremony on Saturday, KBP-Cebu Chapter chairman Fr. Roberto Ebisa told Cebuano broadcasters to uphold integrity as they serve as role models to their audience.

Ebisa, who is also the station manager of dyRF, said each broadcaster should maintain the trust of the public by delivering nothing less than responsible and truthful journalism.

“We should maintain our high morale. We should not allow our professions to get tainted,” said Ebisa.

Ebisa said he needs the help and full support of the leaders of all the broadcasting companies in Cebu to achieve KBP’s goal.

In a bid to remind KBP members to produce wholesome programs, Ebisa called out the attention of news anchors who utter lewd words live on air “just to get on top of the survey.”

“This is a challenge to all the broadcasters and leaders, we should clean our own backyard and stop messing with our profession,” Ebisa said.

In fact, KBP has filed a report against a radio station to the National Telecommunications Commission in Central Visayas (NTC-7) for airing lewd programs and illegal number games. Ebisa said the radio station is not a member of KBP.

“Since KBP can’t implement sanctions towards the station, we sought the assistance of NTC. We cannot just stay silent about this (problem),” said Ebisa.

NTC-7 director Jesus Laureno, who refused to name the radio station until a formal complaint is filed, said NTC has already received same complaints from other individuals.

“A complaint should be filed before NTC, so that we can conduct investigation,” Laureno explained.

After a formal complaint is filed, the NTC main office will conduct the investigation and will call the attention of the radio station.

Penalties for erring broadcasting stations range from P5,000 to its closure.

Ebisa also emphasized that radio programs airing results of illegal number games should be stopped.

Tribute to DJ Maxi

The culminating party of KBP was also offered to slain DJ Marie Alexi “Maxi” Bolongaita.

TV and radio news reporters and staff offered prayers for Maxi, who worked as a disc jockey at Power 89.1 FM station before her death.

A Mass was held for Maxi before the culminating program. Photos of Maxi were also shown as her colleagues sang the KBP hymn.

Maxi was found lifeless inside her house in Barangay Busay, Cebu City, on September 21. She had gunshot wounds on her chest.

Based on police investigations, suspect Reynante Mambiar robbed and killed the 29-year-old DJ.

Hours after Maxi’s body was discovered, police received reports of Mambiar confined at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC). The suspect sustained wounds when Bolongaita attempted to save herself.

The suspect is now behind bars, facing charges of murder and robbery.