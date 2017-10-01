Sunny weather seen in Cebu for 3 days



CEBU will have sunny weather in the next few days following last week’s rains, the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa said yesterday.

“It will be hot in Cebu in the morning. We will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies,” Engr. Al Quiblat of Pagasa–Mactan office said yesterday. He said the inter-tropical convergence zone affecting southern Luzon won’t hit Cebu.

But Quiblat warned of possible light to moderate rains and even thunderstorms in the afternoon.

He said while the weather today until Wednesday will be generally fair, Cebu residents need to check weather updates constantly.

“We can give weather advisories, but Pagasa acknowledges that the weather is constantly changing. Anytime, weather can change because it’s part of nature,” Quiblat said.

The low pressure area previously spotted west northwest of Coron, Palawan, had exited the country last Saturday noon.

The ITCZ in southern Luzon brought scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Central Luzon and neighboring regions. In Cebu, Quiblat said coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

Cebu will also have an average temperature of 25 to 32 degree Celsius from Monday to Wednesday.

As of last Saturday, Quiblat said Pagasa had not seen any weather disturbance within the country and its surrounding areas.

But Quiblat earlier said more rains are expected to pour in Cebu and in Central Visayas this month.