Operation Second Chance offenders stage riot

02:13 PM October 2nd, 2017

By: Nestle L. Semilla, October 2nd, 2017 02:13 PM

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak and Operation Second Chance Center security agent Dioscoro Lariosa show a broken padlock after a riot in the facility on Monday morning. (CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)

Offenders in Cebu City Operation Second Chance Center (OSCC) staged a riot and noise barrage on Monday morning.

Jail Chief Insp. Merlina Metante, executive director of OSCC, said at least eleven offenders threw stones at jail guards and destroyed one CCTV camera.

Metante added that the offenders also ruined the padlock of their cell and attempted to escape.

“They are anxious since most of them will be transferred to Cebu City Jail because some of them are already beyond 18 years old,” Metante said.

Metante said one man was injured in the incident.

However, the offenders who staged the riot claimed that they only want to play basketball but the facility staff did not allow them

“We just want to go out and play basketball,” one of them said.

