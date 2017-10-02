Newly released brothers die in drug bust shootout

Three brothers who allegedly engaged in a shootout with police at past midnight inside the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) in a drug bust died afterward.

Jerome, Vincent and Ruben Umpad, all residents of barangay Mantuyong in Mandaue City had just been released after the dismissal of their murder and direct assault case was dismissed through the Justice on Wheels program last Thursday.

Senior Insp. Marlowe Belltran of the Mandaue City police said one of the brothers fired back at the police. Seized from them were one small pack of shabu.