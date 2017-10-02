P32 million sought for Cebu South Bus Terminal next year

A P32-million budget for the operation of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) has been proposed for the year 2018.

This was revealed by CSBT administrator Joey Herrera during a press interview on Monday.

Herrera said the proposed budget for 2018 is P5 million less compared to the P37 million allocated for the CSBT in 2017.

“The provincial budget office decided to decrease our budget for next year since we already acquired and implemented the major projects we needed such as the generator set and solar panel,” said Herrera.

He also stated that most of the budget for 2018 will be allocated to augment more security personnel in the passenger terminal and for the construction of a canopy over the arrival area.