Two killed in south Cebu road accidents

An old lady and a young girl were killed in separate road accidents in Minglanilla and Pinamungajan towns in south Cebu on Sunday afternoon.

Both victims did not make it to the hospital alive.

PO3 Tajer Rajav of the Minglanilla Police Station said that Villa Adlawan, 66, was crossing the road in Barangay Tungkil, Minglanilla, around 1 p.m. on Sunday when she was hit by a passing hi-lux pickup driver by Victorio Eseang.

Rajav said that Adlawan and Eseang are both residents of Barangay Tungkil.

Eseang surrendered to the police but no charge was filed against him after Adlawan’s family agreed to an amicable settlement with the pickup driver, Rajav said.

At about the same time, Ana (not her real name), 4, was killed after she was hit by a passing Izuzu D-Max driven by Renato Gipetulan, 66, of Barangay Pandacan, Pinamungajan town.

PO1 Franklin Añasco of the Pinamungajan Police Station said that Ana, who was standing near a blind curve in Barangay Poblacion, was side swept by Gipetulan’s passing vehicle.

Añasco said Gipetulan was already on his way home when the accident happened.

The vehicle driver surrendered to the police.