Another landslide hits Busay

Rains yesterday morning continued to cause problems in Sitio Graje, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

This time, a portion of the road that leads to popular tourist sites like Temple of Leah, Mountainview Resort, and Lantaw Restaurant, cracked, resulting in yet another landslide.

According to Busay Barangay Councilman Kevin Sanchez, they received the report at around 8 a.m. yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s another landslide. The road already cracked in half,” he told Cebu Daily News.

More or less 10 meters of the road cracked in half and caused the landslide. It is located in the portion near the highway and going up.

Sanchez, who is the head of the barangay’s disaster committee, said the management of Temple of Leah and Mountainview Resort are now working on constructing a riprap near the highway to prevent more landslides from happening in the area.

The road is not passable.

“Work on the riprap is ongoing. But if it continues to rain again, there’s a possibility that it will be stopped again for safety purposes,” he added.

The road has been closed since Friday after barangay officials noticed that the soil in the area continues to move.

But Sanchez said some motorcycle drivers would still continue passing by the road then, but this time, it’s not possible even for motorcycles to pass by the area.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) has already sent engineers to assess the situation in the area.

According to Nagiel Bañacia, head of the CCDRRMO, the engineers have yet to make a formal recommendation and assessment of the area.

He added that yesterday morning’s rain has not caused any other incidents in Cebu City aside from the one in Barangay Busay.