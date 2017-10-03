Brother of Catmon mayor nabbed for unlicensed gun

CEBU CITY–The brother of the municipal mayor in northern Cebu was arrested for illegal possession of firearm early morning on Tuesday .

Jover Jusay, a resident of Barangay Flores, Catmon, yielded one .45 caliber pistol with one ammunition during an operation by the Regional Special Operations Group-Central Visayas, Provincial Intelligence Branch, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Safety Company and Special Weapons and Tactics. The raid was headed by Supt. Joie Yape, Jr., chief of PIB.

Jusay is the younger brother of Dan Jusay, mayor of Catmon, about 57.2 km from here.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police report, Jusay allegedly had links to Borbon village chief Jinnefer Mercader who was arrested in September for illegal possession of drugs and guns.