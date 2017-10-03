Search for article

Horizons 101 partners with Colliers International

11:46 AM October 3rd, 2017

By: Caryll Arcayan, October 3rd, 2017 11:46 AM

Chairman and CEO of Taft Properties Jack Gaisano (third from left) and Executive Director of Colliers International Engineer Alejandro Ilagan (fourth from left) shake hands after signing the memorandum of agreement for Colliers International to manage Taft Properties’ Horizons 101 development. [CDN Photo | Junjie Mendoza]

Horizons 101, Taft Properties’ flagship project, amped up its services for its unit owners and investors through its recent partnership with top international property management firm, Colliers International.

Serving real estate properties for more than 20 years, Colliers International is well established in 68 countries including the Philippines with 15,000 trained professionals in property, facility and project management; property sales, leasing and finance; workplace solutions; global corporate solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Enlisted as the Best Overall Advisor & Consultant Award in Asia and the Philippines by Euromoney Real Estate Awards 2016, Colliers International-Philippines will be in charge of Horizons 101’s daily operations such as management, supervision, improvement, and upkeep of the project including maintenance, and technical and financial aspects of the building’s operations.

The twin tower residential development will deploy 20 Colliers University-certified management staff for both towers and a remote team handling logistics and security.

Colliers also has its own accredited leasing agents for unit owners who plan on renting out their units.

With the expert construction design of Horizons 101 backed with over 20 years of property management experience by Colliers International, unit owners can expect the value of their properties appreciate over time. /PR

