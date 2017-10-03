Childlink Learning Center receives accolade

CHILDLINK Learning Center was hailed as the Most Trusted Advance Learning for Secondary Education (Metro Cebu) in the recently concluded Global Management Excellence Awards 2017.

For almost 20 years, the Chinese school has been consistently upholding their “Learning for Service” brand of education.

They make sure to integrate fun, experiential learning, and community-relevant research projects like planning environmentally-friendly buildings and such. The school doesn’t just hone their students’ intellectual and interpersonal skills, they also encourage their passion to help the community.

As part of the school’s thrust, their students are also youth members of Zonta Club ready to be of service to the school and both local and international communities. They placed second in the Emma Conlon International Service Awards for their anti-cyberbullying advocacy. They recently held an anti-bullying seminar last September 21 to celebrate the annual International Day of Peace with Fr. Fidel Orendain, SDB as their speaker.

“Providing education that is relevant and holistic is what makes us excellent,” said School Directress Maria Theresa Tio. She emphasized that in Childlink, they determine the needs of the students and take into consideration their individual competencies plus they add more than what is expected.

This November 25, Childlink Learning Center will be celebrating their 20th anniversary. In line with this celebration, they will be awarding their trusted partners and will be looking back into the different school plays and performances that they have successfully staged throughout the years.

Childlink Learning Center and Childlink High School, Inc.is located at 530 Zodiacville Englis, V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City. For inquiries, contact 253-9482 / 253-7783 or email linkersguidance@gmail.com.