The Sugbo Mighty Dragons settled for another silver medal in the Keelung International Dragon Boat Festival in Keelung City, Taiwan on Tuesday.

The Mighty Dragons clocked one minute, and 49.19 seconds in the 200m women’s race to finish second to the Philippine Navy Dragon Boat Team, which clocked 1:46.18.

The Mighty Dragons finished second to the PH Navy in Monday’s 500m women’s race.