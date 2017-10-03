Search for article

Barug Team Rama councilors boycott council session

SHARES:

By:

@santinoCDN

03:10 PM October 3rd, 2017

Recommended
By: Jose Santino S. Bunachita, October 3rd, 2017 03:10 PM

Barug Team Rama councilors did not attend the regular session of the Cebu City Council on Tuesday morning. (CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)

Barug Team Rama councilors did not show up in today’s scheduled regular session of the Cebu City Council.

Eight BO-PK councilors and Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella are the only ones present in the session.

In a letter sent to the City Council, eight Barug Team Rama councilors said they are are not attending today’s session as a way of protesting last week’s incident where Councilor Sisinio Andales called for the stepping down of ABC president and ex-officio Councilor Philip Zafra.

Despite the absence of eight Barug Team Rama councilors and questions on the determination of quorum, the Cebu City Council proceeds with their regular session today.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.