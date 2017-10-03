Barug Team Rama councilors boycott council session

Barug Team Rama councilors did not show up in today’s scheduled regular session of the Cebu City Council.

Eight BO-PK councilors and Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella are the only ones present in the session.

In a letter sent to the City Council, eight Barug Team Rama councilors said they are are not attending today’s session as a way of protesting last week’s incident where Councilor Sisinio Andales called for the stepping down of ABC president and ex-officio Councilor Philip Zafra.

Despite the absence of eight Barug Team Rama councilors and questions on the determination of quorum, the Cebu City Council proceeds with their regular session today.