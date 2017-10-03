PRO-7 eyes rebels

ASIDE from its role in the region’s war against drugs and criminality, police officers under the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) are also ordered to focus on insurgency issues particularly in Negros Oriental.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, PRO-7 director, has ordered to step up police operations against insurgencies especially since the (Negros Oriental) province is now part again of Central Visayas.

Negros Oriental was earlier part of the Negros Island Region (NIR) together with Negros Occidental. But after NIR was dissolved by President Rodrigo Duterte last August, Negros Oriental is again part of Central Visayas.

“During the command conference, the regional director saw the need to intensify our internal security operation efforts,” said Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) chief in Filipino.

Cabal said that the insurgency in Negros Oriental needs to be addressed especially with the Guihulgnan City ambush in August where rebels killed responding police officers.