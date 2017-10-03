1 dead, another nabbed in buy-bust operations

A suspect who is trying to establish his own local drug network was arrested in his residence in Barangay Sangat, San Fernando town, Monday night.

Personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the San Fernando police recovered 100 grams of shabu with a street value of at least P300,000 from the residence of suspect Lee Quijano Enad around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Erl Rallos of PDEA-7 said that Enad is a trustee of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also established contract with drug lords now detained at the National Bilibid Prison (NBP), where he was also detained for 10 years for a drug case, Rallos added.

Upon his release early this year, Rallos said, Enad started to establish his own drugs network in Cebu and other neighboring provinces in Central Visayas using shabu which he sourced from the NBP.

Police Superintendent Joie Yape Jr., chief of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), said that Enad is also on their list of high-value targets in Cebu province.

Enad is now detained at the PDEA-7 detention cell pending the filing of drug charges against him.

Meanwhile, in Naga City, police killed a street pusher in a shootout Monday night.

Suspect Jenyo Basalo, 30, was already dead when brought to the Minglanilla District Hospital.

PO3 Jake Semilla, desk officer of the Naga City Police Station, said a poseur buyer bought a small sachet of shabu worth P200 from Basalo around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Upon sensing that he was transacting with an undercover policeman, Basalo ran to his nearby house for cover.

Semilla said that Basalo was seen throwing some small packs of shabu outside of his house before he brought out a revolver. He later jumped out of his house using the back window to escape.

Basalo started shooting at the police team led by SPO3 Lucermindao Banaylo while trying to flee, but he was hit by chasing policemen.

Police recovered three small sachets of shabu from the suspect’s residence and a .38 caliber revolver near his body.

Semilla said that prior to Monday night’s operation, they have already been receiving reports on Basalo’s drug operations from barangay officials.