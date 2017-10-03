FR. JONAS MEJARES: Singing priest to sing of God’s love in birthday concert

Anywhere he goes, it is undeniable that Reverend Fr. Jonas Mejares is always referred to as the “singing Augustinian priest.”

After four years of serving at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño where he delighted churchgoers by incorporating love songs in his homilies, Mejares was transferred to Santo Niño Parish in Barangay Mohon, Talisay City, in May 2016.

Now in his new home, Mejares is set to showcase his singing prowess once more.

The singing priest will be staging a concert in Talisay City Sports Complex this Friday, October 6.

“What’s the greatest blessing for me here is that the concert will happen on my birthday,” said Mejares, who will turn 53 on Friday.

The concert will be the opening event of the weeklong celebration of the Feast of Santa Teresa de Avila on October 15. It will be held for free.

Mejares will be joined in the concert by the Talisay City Choir, a fellow priest and a city councilor whom Mejares did not identify.

“This concert is aiming to unite the government and the church. That’s our main goal. So when they told me about the plan, I immediately accepted the offer because of its goal,” Mejares said.

A guest performance from a well-known stand-up comedy duo Goliat and Teban will also be held and is expected to bring the house down.

Preaching, singing

Mejares revealed that most of the songs he prepared for the concert are love songs – the kind of music young and old people alike can connect with.

But Mejares said he wants the audience to go beyond the songs that mostly speak of romance and heartbreak.

“Everytime I sing on stage, I make sure that I insert the words of God. Because people shouldn’t just remember the love songs I sing. I want them to feel and understand God’s message,” said Mejares, after singing “Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko,” — a song popularized by megastar Sharon Cuneta — during an interview with Cebu Daily News.

Mejares said it makes him happy when people recognize and appreciate his talent in singing. Some people have even asked him to compose songs for them.

But the singing priest said it gives him more joy when people remember him as a preacher.

“I want to be remembered by my homily, by the words of God I share during my Masses. I want to be remembered as the priest who challenged people to change for the better, or somebody who motivated them to check on themselves and on their acts.”

For Friday’s concert, Mejares, who is also dubbed as “The Preacher” in his previous concerts in and out of the country, wants people to hear and feel God’s message of love and understanding through him.