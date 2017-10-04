Two nabbed for illegal drugs in Minglanilla

One woman and a man were arrested in a joint anti-drugs operation by the Criminal Investigation Detection Group-7 and the Minglanilla Police Station on Tuesday morning.

Leonilla Tan Caballero and Ramses dela Calzada were apprehended in Barangay Poblacion past 5 AM on Tuesday.

Caballero, 46, yielded 20 sachets of shabu.

Dela Calzada, an alleged cohort of Caballero, yielded 15 sachets of shabu.

According to Police Supt. Dexter Calacar of Minglanilla police, the sachets of shabu seized from the two suspects have an estimated street value of P33,040. The suspects are considered street level drug pushers.

Caballero and dela Calzada are now detained in Minglanilla jail pending the filing of charges for violatioin of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them.