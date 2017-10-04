All set for the Grand Marian Procession on October 13

In culmination of the Jubilee Year of Fatima, the Archdiocese of Cebu will be holding a Grand Marian Procession on October 13.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma initiated the planning to give Marian devotees in Cebu a candle light procession, said Msgr. Ruben Labajo during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

The procession will start at 8 PM at the Cebu Provincial Capitol. Devotees will walk along Osmeña Boulevard towards the Pilgrim Center at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, where a holy Mass will be celebrated by the archbishop.

Aside from the Church, the Cebu City Police Office and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office are also preparing to give assistance during the event.

The Grand Marian Procession will be a penitential walk and sacrifice for the forgiveness of sins and salvation of souls, according to Msgr. Labajo.

The procession will also be offered to the victims of the chaos in Marawi and war on drugs.

Pope Francis declared 2017 as the Jubilee Year of Fatima in celebration of the 100th year of the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary to the shepherd’s children Lucia, Francisco and Jacinta in Portugal on May 13 to October 13, 1917.