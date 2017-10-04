Duterte postpones barangay elections

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar confirmed this in a text message to INQUIRER.net.

Asked if the President signed on Tuesday the bill postponing the said elections, he replied, “Yes.”

The new law was signed less than a month before the scheduled barangay and SK elections on October 23.

The copy of the law, released by Malacañang, stated that the synchronized barangay and SK elections would be postponed to the second Monday of May 2018.

The law stated “incumbent barangay officials shall remain in office” until their successors shall have been duly elected and qualified.

It said the subsequent synchronized barangay and SK elections shall be held on the second Monday of May 2020 and every three years thereafter.

Duterte has repeatedly said he wanted to postpone the elections, claiming local officials would use drug money to influence the elections.