A 17-year old girl was arrested along with a 44-year old man in a buy-bust operation in Carcar City, Cebu on Wednesday morning.

The minor and the 44-year old drug suspect identified as Segundo Navasquez yielded 10 packs of shabu weighing at least 50 grams during their arrest in Barangay Perrelos.

The packs of shabu have an estimated street value of P250,000.

Cases for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act will be filed against the suspects.