Three arrested, including a village councilor and a minor, in Carcar buy-bust

CEBU CITY–A series of buy-bust operations in Carcar City in southern Cebu on Thursday morning resulted to the arrest of a barangay councilor, a 17-year old girl and a 44-year old man.

Arvin Dela Fuentes, councilor of Barangay Can-asujan in Carcar City, yielded 10 packs of shabu worth P250,000.

The 45-year old councilor, however, denied owning the packs of shabu.

In another buy-bust operation in Barangay Perrelos, 17-year old girl was arrested along with a 44-year old man.

The minor and the older drug suspect identified as Segundo Navasquez also yielded 10 packs of shabu weighing at least 50 grams worth P250,000.

Cases for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act will be filed against the three suspects.