Councilor James Anthony Cuenco dismissed from service

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal from service of Cebu City councilor James Anthony Cuenco and Manuel Tipgos for serious dishonesty and grave misconduct.

The decision, which was made public on Wednesday morning, stemmed from alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Tony N’ Tommy Health Program. The program was funded by the Priority Development Assistance Fund of former congressman Antonio Cuenco.

Councilor Cuenco was the chief of staff of former congressman Cuenco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sought for comment, Councilor Cuenco said he will appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals (CA).

“I will just wait until we have filed our appeal before the CA. I will just leave it to my lawyers to speak for me at this time,” he said in a text message.

According to the Department of the Interior and Local Government- Cebu City director Emma Joyevelyn Calvo, the dismissal order against Councilor Cuenco was served in his office yesterday afternoon.

Copies of the order were also given to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella.