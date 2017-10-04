Alleged member of Sadaya Drug Group arrested in Mandaue

A woman with alleged links to the notorious Sadaya Drug Group was arrested in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City on Wednesday morning.

Elsa Sadaya, 49, yielded a medium-sized and a sachet of shabu during the operation conducted by Camduman police and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group through a search warrant issued by Judge Antonio Marigomen of Bogo City RT.

The suspect also yielded two rifle air guns and two .38 caliber revolvers with three live ammunitions each.

Elsa’s husband, Elbert Sadaya, eluded arrest. He was supposedly the main target of the operation.