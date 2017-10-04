Dismissed cop dies in drug bust

A POLICE officer who was recently dismissed on drug charges died in a shootout with police in a joint drug bust operation in Talibon, Bohol province on Wednesday morning.

PO2 Edgardo Bunado supposedly drew fire after sensing that he dealt with undercover cops.

Chief Insp. Franc Rodulf Oriol of the Talibon police precinct said Bunado was considered a high value target in Bohol province.

Recovered from Bunado’s possession were nine medium-sized and 14 sachets of shabu worth P400,000.

Bunado was rushed to a nearby hospital but failed to make it.