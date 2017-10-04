Kisses Delavin and Maymay Entrata fangirl over Maine Mendoza

“PBB: Lucky 7” alumni Kisses Delavin and Maymay Entrata couldn’t help but gush over Maine Mendoza.

The two young stars took to their Instagram accounts and shared photos with Mendoza or Yaya Dub last Tuesday and expressed how they admired the actress, TV and internet personality.

“So… I just met @mainedcm. Yep. I might be smiling but inside, I’m screaming! Woah grabee!! Have nothing but beautiful words about this girl.

Didn’t expect her to be so kind! I admire her before, but now I admire her so much more when I met her up close. I so love people who are still humble and approachable despite the success!

I am an instant fan of hers! #AN1MO Hihi! #MaineMendoza,” Delavin (@kissesdelavin) said.

Mendoza met Delavin, Entrata, Marco Gallo and Edward Barber last Tuesday at an endorsement shoot for a clothing brand.

“It was super nice meeting you guys, lalo na kayo ni Maymay! Hope to see you again soon!”

Mendoza replied on Delavin’s post.

Despite Delavin’s sweet message for Mendoza, a basher commented on the post saying she “hates” Mendoza.

“@trishaalcantara07 it doesn’t matter if you hate her. She is loved and admired by so many peoole and I’m one of them. And btw, if you meet her, you will regret saying that,” Delavin defended Mendoza.

As of this writing, @trishaalcantara07’s comment on Delavin’s post is no longer available.

Also, Entrata posted on her Instagram and thanked Mendoza for bringing happiness especially for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW).

“Sa wakas! Nakapag-pasalamat na po ako sa inyo. Ikaw lang naman ang dahilan kung bakit nagka Twitter si Mama ko. Maraming OFW ang pinasaya mo kasali na si mama dun. Kaya di ko pinalampas ang araw nato dahil kami hindi lang naging baliw sayo kundi naging inspirasyon ka din saaming lahat. We love you po Ms. Yaya Dub,” Entrata (@maymayentrata) said on her Instagram post.

Mendoza then replied, “Nice meeting you!! Sana ma meet din namin ni Alden ang Mama mo soon!”

Mendoza also posted on her official Facebook page a photo with Delavin, Entrata, Gallo, and Barber.

“Met these cuties at shoot today!

Sobrang nakakatuwa sila pero grabe nagmukha nila akong tita. #titagoals #TitaMeng,” Mendoza said in her post.