SAME MISSION

Determined UV eyes return trip to Cesafi seniors hoops finals

Games today:

Cebu Coliseum

5 p.m. – UC vs SHS-Ateneo de Cebu (High School)

6:30 p.m. – UV vs USC (College)

The defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers seek a return trip to the finals when they go up against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the semifinals of the 17th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament tonight at the Cebu Coliseum.

Armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, the Green Lancers hope to make quick work of a Warriors squad that has struggled of late, after a rip-roaring start that saw them hand UV its only loss of the tournament, 73-78.

Since that eye-opener, the Green Lancers have not tasted defeat, ripping off 11 straight victories, including a 70-69 win over the Warriors in the second round of the eliminations.

UV head coach Gary Cortes said he feels fairly confident that his wards will keep their edge heading to tonight’s game, due to a commitment they made prior to embarking on this bid for a second straight crown.

“We really don’t have a problem keeping them sharp because before we started this season, we made it clear to each and everyone that we have the same goal and mission,” said the fiery head coach, himself a defensive ace back in his playing days for the Green Lancers.

“They just need to discipline themselves and do their part as players, while we do our jobs as coaches. I’m glad to say that all of them are determined to play the best they can in every game,” he added.

Cortes has a platoon of weapons at his disposal, led by reigning league and recently crowned All Star MVP, Rey Suerte, who comes to this game averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, four assists, 1.6 steals and a block per game.

Meanwhile, USC head coach Bong Abad minced no words about what they need to do to send the semis showdown to a decider, saying, “We have to play our best against the number one team.”

It remains to be seen if the Warriors would respond after a disastrous second round showing where they won just two out of six games, after getting off to a 5-1 (win-loss) start.

In the high school division, the four-time defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles aim to advance to the championship round for a sixth straight time but must first overcome a gritty University of Cebu (UC) Junior Webmasters team.

Head coach Rommel Rasmo said that they need to be the aggressors against a UC squad that is fresh off an 87-73 win over the University of San Jose-Recoletos last Tuesday.

“We have to be more aggressive and make sure to contest all their shots,” said the multi-titled mentor.