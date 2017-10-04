Osmeña on session boycott: ‘I hope they do this all the time’

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is very happy with the boycott staged by Barug Team Rama councilors during the regular council session last Tuesday.

“If that is the game they want to play, we will play it. Let them go on a protest. They can do it all the time,” said Osmeña, adding that the city was better off without the opposition councilors.

Osmeña noted that without the presence of the eight councilors, the session went on smoothly.

Councilors Joel Garganera, Jocelyn Pesquera, Pastor Alcover Jr., Jose Daluz III, Eduardo Rama Jr., Raymond Alvin Garcia, James Anthony Cuenco and Philip Zafra had snubbed Tuesday’s regular session as a way to protest a move by the Osmeña camp last week to oust Zafra who sits as ex-officio member of the City Council as president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC).

The mayor said the opposition councilors failed to realize that even if they did not show up, the council could still proceed with session.

“They really wanted to sabotage not realizing that we still have the quorum because (Vice Mayor Edgardo) Labella’s position is considered part of the quorum,” he said.

He said without the opposition members, there was no grandstanding.

“I hope they do this all the time. Hapsay kaayo ang session (The session went on smoothly),” the mayor added.

For Garganera, however, the city would be better without the mayor as Osmeña, he said, has not done anything to address major problems like flooding, traffic and dilapidated roads.

“Look around. The city is not doing anything for the flood. Does the city have a certain program which will address the garbage problem, for flooding? Look at our roads. It is deteriorating,” said Garganera.

He said infrastructure projects which could have helped ease flooding problems had been put on hold because the mayor is afraid to relocate people living in danger zones.

“The mayor does not have the political will. Relocating those people from danger zones is one step closer to restore our waterways and solve the problem on flooding but he is afraid. He is afraid he might lose their votes,” said Garganera.