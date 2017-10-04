A taxi commuter will soon be paying at least P175.00 from the current charges of at least P150.00 for a 10-kilometer ride to his destination plus travel time charges due to traffic congestion.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved the petition for a taxi fare increase on Wednesday.

The provisionary P40 flag down rate will soon be permanent with an additional P13.50 for every kilometer thereafter, and P2 for every minute of waiting time on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current charge is P3.50 for every 300 meters and P3.50 per two minutes of waiting time.

LTFRB-7 director Ahmed Cuizon told reporters that the new fare system will take effect a day after the 15-day notice of publication in a newspaper of general circulation.

He said all taxi meters should be recalibrated to the new fare system. Cuizon claimed the new fare system would be advantageous to the drivers and operators because their income will also increase.