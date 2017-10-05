House fire kills family of three in Mandaue

A couple and their 10-year-old son were burned to death after their house was gobbled by fire in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City early morning on Thursday.

The charred bodies of Antonio Paz, his wife Marcela and son Ancel Jay, a Grade 5 pupil at Tipolo Elementary School, were later found on the ground floor of the their two-story house.

SFO1 John Herediano, Mandaue fire investigator, said the cause of the fire was still under investigation but they are looking into the possibility of electrical misuse.

Herediano added that the fire could have started on the ground floor and the victims were suffocated by the thick smoke and failed to get out.

More details to follow.