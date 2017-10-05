Tabanao faces Macadumpis in ‘Bakbakan Sa Adlaw San Calbayog’

FORMER WBO oriental featherweight champion Neil John Tabanao of the Rex Wakee Salud (RWS) boxing gym is looking to end his three-fight losing skid when he battles Philippines Mindanao Professional Boxing Federation lightweight champion JP Macadumpis in the main event of “Bakbakan Sa Adlaw San Calbayog” on Oct. 13 at the Calbayog City Sports Center.

Tabanao, who has a record of 13 wins, with nine knockouts and four losses, lost to Japanese Teiru Atsumi last April in Osaka, Japan. He also suffered two defeats from Russian Evgeny Smirnov in Moscow and Ghanian Isaac Dogboe for the WBC Youth, WBO Africa and the WBO oriental featherweight titles.

However, the Cebu-based, Panabo City native, is itching to bounce back against Macadumpis of General Santos City (11W-9L-1D, 5KOs) in their 10-round fight promoted by the first congressional district of Western Samar and the city government of Calbayog.

Also making his comeback is Ardie Boyose, who was involved in a street brawl against a senior citizen last year that went viral on social media.

He will fight journeyman Jun Ryan Quimbo of Compostela, Cebu, in the lightweight division.