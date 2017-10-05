Roadstar takes top spot

ROADSTAR grabbed the top spot in the standings after it defeated Dewfoam, 83-73, at the end of the elimination round in the Cebu Eastern College Alumni Basketball League last weekend at the CEC gym.

Bernard Alves and Rex Alinson led the charge for Roadstar as they had 21 and 19 points, respectively, to give Roadstar its seventh win in nine games in the single round-robin elimination round.

Roadstar actually ended up in a three-way tie with Family Appliance and BCP Lubricants but it ended up as the number one team by virtue of its superior quotient. Family Appliance nabbed the second seed while BCP Lubricants ended up third.

Family Appliance finished the eliminations strong as it bounced back from a 75-79 loss to Promate with a 50-44 victory over Northern Star Trading/JPC’s Motorparts.

Meanwhile, BCP Lubricants also finished the elims on a high note, tallying two straight wins. It first clobbered Interpace Computer Systems, 79-53, behind the solid 19-point showing of Donald Ting before besting Juice Boost, 92-85, with Ting leading the team’s balanced offensive attack anew with 21 markers.

Dimsum Frito, the fourth place team at 6-3, crushed Mang Ondo, 117-86.