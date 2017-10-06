Even if television host Joey de Leon has apologized for saying that having a depression was just “gawa-gawa lang” or made up by persons suffering from it, a number of netizens still continued to criticize the noontime show host, calling out the host’s insensitivity and lack of knowledge of depression as a serious mental health issue.

But one good thing that came out from De Leon’s comment was that it raised the awareness and public discussion on depression as an ailment.

Regi Ma shared on Facebook, “That is the very reason why there are suicides because we look at depression as personal choice. New studies reveal that it is actually a disease. Depression must be taken seriously before it’s too late. It needs professional medical advise.”

Jose Angco Suello, in defense of De Leon, wrote, “Arguing is useless. I am sure Joey Del Leon was making a bad joke about depression. He only wants everybody to get rid of depression. He is a comedian and maybe his statement is his own stand.”

Giovanni Felaire said, “Depression kills. Look what happened to the student who jumped off a school building.”

Paul Uy opined, “I agree that depression is just a product of the mind. The doctors were the ones who put a name on that condition. But I acknowledge that it is serious and maybe dangerous for those who have it.”

