60 inmates lose visitation rights

The management of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) ordered the suspension of visitation privileges of 60 inmates on Friday, a day after shabu was found from inside the detention cells that they occupy.

Roberto Legaspi, a member of the CPDRC Task Force, said the suspension of visitation rights will continue within the next 15 days to a month.

Those slapped with the penalty are occupants of detention cell number 26 and 98 that are also occupied by high-profile inmates Jenyfer Peregrino and Rusell Calida who are both detained for a drug case.

A total of 6.1 grams of shabu worth P71,890 were recovered from the two cells during a greyhound operation initiated by the Public Safety Company (PSC) and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) on Thursday morning.

The greyhound also yielded P2,400 cash believed to be illegal gambling proceeds, drug paraphernalia, prescription medicines, cell phones and improvised deadly weapons.

“The visiting rights of the inmates (from detention cells 26 and 98) are suspended until further notice. It could be from 15 days to a month because of the gravity of the contraband found. It’s not just deadly weapon, it was suspected shabu,” Legaspi told reporters on Friday.

Legaspi said the inmates may also face charges for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“But as to who (among the inmates) particularly (will be charged in court), we will have to wait for the outcome of the (ongoing) investigations,” Legaspi said.

Jail officials, Legaspi said, are also awaiting the outcome of the laboratory testing on the substances confiscated from the detainees’ cells to determine if these are indeed shabu.

Legaspi warned that suspension of visitation rights will already be imposed on all of CPDRC’s around 3,000 inmates if drugs will still be recovered from their detention cells the next time that the police will conduct another greyhound operation on the jail facility.