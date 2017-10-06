Pagasa warns of more rains in Oct.

MORE rains are expected to hit Cebu and the Visayas this month, the weather state bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warns.

Pagasa said that strong typhoons are forecasted to enter the Visayas region in the last months of the year.

In Cebu, the average rainfall volume for this month is seen at 199.9 millimeters. Pagasa already recorded 27.6 millimeters as of Friday, October 6.

“And we are expecting that we will go beyond the average rainfall. For October, we forecast a near normal to above normal rainfall,” said weather specialist Jomar Eclarinal of Pagasa-Mactan station.

Eclarinal, however, added that the weather bureau has not monitored possible entry of any tropical storm on the first week of the month.

A low pressure area, spotted at 765 kilometers east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, is also not directly affecting Cebu.

For the weekend, Pagasa forecasts fair weather on mornings and localized thunderstorms on afternoons.

“We can expect the same weather condition we had on Friday. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to occur late in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday,” Eclarinal explained.

He added that the low pressure area in Catanduanes has low chances of developing into a stronger weather system.

Eclarinal said October is considered the peak of the rainy season. More rains and stronger storms are expected to hit the country, especially in Visayas.

The weather bureau is now closely coordinating with local government units for weather advisories and storm warnings.

“The LGUs are the first ones that receive our weather advisories so they can immediately relay the information to their people,” Eclarinal said.

Three to five tropical storms are forecasted to enter the Philippine area of responsibility before the year ends.