Cebu City cop injured in ambush

A CEBU City cop was injured after he was shot by unknown assailants at N. Bacalso Ave., in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City on Thursday night.

PO2 Feliciano Yballe, currently assigned in Pardo Police Station, sustained a gunshot wound on his right shoulder.

SPO1 Erwin Carbonquillo of Talisay City Police Station said Yballe was on board his motorcycle on his way home when he noticed that three motorcycles were following him. The bonnet-wearing assailants fired shots after Yballe stopped at the roadside.

The victim reportedly retaliated and sent the assailants off.

Yballe drove his way back to Pardo Police Station and sought the help of his colleagues.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Cebu City and is now in a stable condition.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of Cebu City Police Office, said he has already ordered a thorough investigation on the ambush incident.

Doria did not rule out the possibility that the strafing was related to Yballe’s job.

Yballe is part of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Pardo Police Station and is active in conducting surveillance on suspected drug personalities.

Pardo and Talisay City police offices are now conducting manhunt operation against the assailants.